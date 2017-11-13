This Week in AARN // November 14, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

AARN’S Annual Car Builders Pullout Suppliment: 44-Page Section Covers Issues, Offers Solutions From Bumper To Bumper

Susquehanna Is Now BAPS Motor Speedway; Major Plan To Build Suites Revealed

Tom O’Rorke, Long Time Respected New Jersey Racing Official, Passes At 85

Wall Stadium Practice, Banquet Set Stage For 44th Turkey Derby Over Thanksgiving Weekend

East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals Nears; Brian Montieth Is Lastest Entry For Dec. 1-2 Inaugural Event In Trenton

Short Track Super Series Comes Back To Outlaw Speedway Next June

Keystone Stater Mark Smith Takes Bubba Speedway USCS 360 Sprint Finale In Florida

New Book On Tobias Family Released; Reviewed By Herb Anastor

Season Ending Harrisburg Sprint Car Flea Market Is Big Success

Purses To Increase For Big Central PA 410 Sprint Races In 2018