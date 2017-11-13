This Week in AARN // November 14, 2017

AARN’S Annual Car Builders Pullout Suppliment: 44-Page Section Covers Issues, Offers Solutions From Bumper To Bumper
Susquehanna Is Now BAPS Motor Speedway; Major Plan To Build Suites Revealed
Tom O’Rorke, Long Time Respected New Jersey Racing Official, Passes At 85
Wall Stadium Practice, Banquet Set Stage For 44th Turkey Derby Over Thanksgiving Weekend
East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals Nears; Brian Montieth Is Lastest Entry For Dec. 1-2 Inaugural Event In Trenton
Short Track Super Series Comes Back To Outlaw Speedway Next June
Keystone Stater Mark Smith Takes Bubba Speedway USCS 360 Sprint Finale In Florida
New Book On Tobias Family Released; Reviewed By Herb Anastor
Season Ending Harrisburg Sprint Car Flea Market Is Big Success
Purses To Increase For Big Central PA 410 Sprint Races In 2018