Newsmaker of the Week // Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell demonstrated once again why he’s the hottest commodity in auto racing when he swept to his second straight victory in the most prestigious Midget race in the world, the Chili Bowl.

Bell, a native Oklahoman, set up his winning ride in the Saturday main event by winning a preliminary race earlier in the week. Then, in the one that counted, Bell made no mistakes to earn his second straight Golden Driller trophy.

Bell won the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Series title last November, the same month he rode to victory in the Turkey Night Grand Prix, arguably the second most prestigious Midget car race of them all. Cut from the same cloth as Kyle Larson, Tony Stewart and AJ Foyt, Bell is not only a star of the future – he’s the star of the present.

Over 300 drivers enter the Chili Bowl each year with the same aspiration – winning. Only one can, and did, for the second year in a row. That’s Newsmaker Christopher Bell!