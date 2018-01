This Week in AARN // January 16, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

PPB Motorsports Race Car Show & Trade Show Takes Over Greater Philadellphia Expo Center This Weekend

NASCAR Truck Champ Christopher Bell Races To Second Straight Chili Bowl Midget Victory In Tulsa

RoC Banquet Held; Candid Joe Skotnicki Looks Ahead To 2018

Eastern Motorsport Press Association Convenes; Top Drivers, Writers, Photographers, Honored

Timex Morgan On The Mend From Serious Allentown TQ Midget Accident

Ashley Cappetta: Female Sprint Car Driver’s Off-Track Charity Achievements

Jimmy Blewett, Timmy Solomito Are Latest Entrants For Indoor Auto Racing Series TQ Gambler’s Classic

Matt Sheppard To Chase ‘18 STSS South Championship With Shawn Ward’s Maryland- Based Team