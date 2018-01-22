Newsmaker of the Week // PPB Motorsports Racecar & Trade Show

Thirty-three years and counting!

That’s the story of Len Sammons Motorsports Productions’ Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Show.

For over three decades the show has been billed as ‘The Mid-Winter Motorsports Happening’ and for good reason: for one weekend in the dead of winter the Show becomes the crossroads of auto racing!

So it was last Friday, Saturday and Sunday as thousands poured into the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center to take in 250,000 square feet of racing.

Racing greats Tony Stewart and Steve Kinser were there. So were 2017 AARN Winningest Drivers Matt Hirschman, Matt Sheppard, Mike Sweeney and David Gravel.

Racers from every class of car were at the Show either as exhibitors or as attendees.

A new Ms. Motorsports, Leslie Donegan. was crowned.

Lots and lots of stuff was sold and untold thousands of connections were either made or reinforced.

This may be the only auto racing event where everybody takes the checkered flag first and there are no DNFs, which is why this year’s Motorsports Show is this week’s Newsmaker Of The Week.