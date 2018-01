A Memorial service for Cliff Krause will be held on Thursday (2-1-2018) at 5 pm at the Holmdel Community United Church of Christ at 40 Main Street in Holmdel, N.J.

A buffet dinner of Cliff’s favorite foods to follow. All are invited. Donations can be made to an animal rescue. Homefreeanimalrescue.com or mailed to Home Free Animals 64 White Street Red Bank N.J. 07701.