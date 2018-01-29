This Week in AARN // January 30, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Ryan Flores Is Sure Bet In Atlntic City, Wins Gambler’s Classic

Cadillacs Sweep Top Two Spots In Rolex 24; Sets New Distance Record

Chandler Smith, 15. Tops ARCA/CRA Field At Cordele, GA

New For Georgetown Speedway In 2018: Progressive Banking

Mod Champ Petet Britten Honored At Albany-Saratoga Gala

TQ Driver Mike Tidaback In Critical Condition After Atlantic City Crash

Cliff Krause, Wall Stadium Promoter, Race Car Team Owner, Businessman, Passes

Cale Ross, Brett Bieber Cop Kart, Slingshot Boardwalk Hall Features

Bob Webber, Beloved Star, Hudson Promoter, Dies