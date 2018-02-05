Newsmaker of the Week // Josh Richards

In 2017, Josh Richards took the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series by storm. The World Of Outlaws champion stunned the racing world with the career move that included leaving the team he and his father Mark had built.

Yet by year’s end, Richards was the dominant driver, winning the Lucas Oil Series championship handily.

This past week, in the first two Lucas Oil Late Model races of the new season, Richards devastated the field in back-to-back races at Georgia’s Golden Isles Speedway.

To add insult to injury, one of those wins came in a backup car, from the rear of the field.

It’s hard to imagine how demoralizing a sweep at the start of the season by a defending series champion must be to Richards’ competitors.

It’s striking – and it’s Newsmaking!