Newsmaker of the Week // Donny Schatz

Acknowledged 410 Sprint Car master Donny Schatz has picked up right where he left off in 2017.

In five Sunshine State starts last week, Schatz won four times, two All Star Circuit Of Champions races and two World Of Outlaws features.

It’s become a familiar refrain in the 410 Sprint world: get ready on the off-season to take on the mega-winner, then find out that there’s still work to do to reach his level of perfection.

Schatz achieved a milestone 250th career World Of Outlaws A Main win in Florida, but more importantly, has already served notice that he’s capable of another 25-feature winning season and the odds on favorite for another World Of Outlaws Sprint championship.

It’s a Newsmaker of a start for a seemingly invincible Donny Schatz.