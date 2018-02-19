Newsmaker of the Week // Tim McCreadie

With rare exceptions, race car drivers of today are specialists. It’s not necessarily that they want to be. Rather, the demands that evolving technology places on race teams and drivers forces all but a select few to concentrate fully on one chosen field.

That’s why Tim McCreadie’s efforts this past week at Volusia Speedway Park in the DIRT Nationals is so dramatic and so improbable.

McCreadie won races in both the DIRTcar Modifieds and the World Of Outlaws Late Models, winning the DIRT Nationals Modified championship and coming close on the WoO Late Model side.

To do it, McCreadie had to beat the very best specialists from two different classes.

It sets Tim McCreadie apart as a driver – and as a Newsmaker!