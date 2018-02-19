This Week in AARN // February 20, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

T-Mac Doubles In VSP Dirt Mods; Siri, Sheppard Also Score; McCreadie Is Champ

Preece Takes Two In New Smyrna Tour Mods Including Evans 100; Steady Matt Hirschman Is Mod Series King; Emerling Also Wins

Tyler Courtney Doubles, Chase Stockon Also Wins In Bubba’s USAC Sprints

Austin Dillon Leads One Lap - The Last One – To Take Daytona 500 In Grandfather Richard Childress’ No. 3

Brandon Sheppard Takes VSP WoO LM Finale; Winless Jonathan Davenport Is DIRT Nationals Top Points Driver

New Dirt Modified Trend: Coil Over Rear Suspensions, Used En Masse, At Volusia

Thomas Kennedy, Mark Smith & Terry McCarl Share East Bay 360 Sprint Glory

