Newsmaker of the Week // Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick’s position in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series hierarchy is well established, particularly since the retirement of several of his peers. Harvick is durable, consistent, cerebral. He is a thinking man’s race car driver.

The native Californian, for reasons neither he nor anyone else can explain, is at his best at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This past weekend, Harvick went two-for-two, winning a rare Xfinity Series start Saturday, then coming back the next afternoon to beat the field – and the rain – Sunday afternoon.

The win came 17 years after his first Atlanta Cup win, which in turn, was his first race in Richard Childress’ car after Dale Earnhardt’s death at Daytona. Class act that Harvick is, he paid tribute to Earnhardt, post-race.

Sweeps are increasingly rare in NASCAR these days with driver eligibility restrictions in the lower series. And that’s all the more reason why Kevin Harvick’s Atlanta sweep was a Newsmaker!