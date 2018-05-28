Newsmaker of the Week // Kody Swanson

Even for accomplished open wheel standout Kody Swanson, his run behind the wheel last week in Indianapolis can only be described as a ‘Career Week”.

On Thursday, he won the 100-lap Silver Crown Hoosier Hundred on the rugged Indiana State Fairgrounds dirt mile.

On Friday, he won the Silver Crown race on the equally demanding fast 6/10ths asphalt oval at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Then on Saturday, he won the one-of-a-kind Little 500 Asphalt Sprint race, a 500-lap run around the tight banked quarter mile in Anderson, Indiana.

Who does this? Swanson! And he’s won all of these races before, just never all of them in a single year.

On a weekend when the racing world was focused on Indianapolis and Will Power’s win in the Indy 500, Kody Swanson was a Newsmaker, times three!!!