This Week in AARN // May 29, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Lucas Wolfe Grabs Rich Port Royal 410 Sprint Weikert Memorial, Earns $10,000

Kody Swanson’s Career Week: Hoosier Hundred Victory, IRP Silver Crown Win, Little 500 Sprint Triumph – In Three Days!

Matt Sheppard Adds Delaware International STSS Race To List Of Dirt Mod Conquests

Mike Willis, Jr. Is Upset Winner Of Tri Track Open Mod Series Opener At Claremont

Will Power Races To Indianapolis 500 Win For Team Penske

Sweet Victory For Davie Franek At Selinsgrove Comes Under Shadow Of URC Feud With Track Management Over Driver’s Eligibility

Christopher Bell, Cale Thomas Storm Through Ohio To Claim All Star Sprint Victories

Rick Laubach’s Trackside Protest Of Bridgeport Restart Officiating Ends With Disqualification

Kyle Busch Dominant In NASCAR Sprint Cup Coke 600