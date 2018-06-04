This Week in AARN // June 5, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Justin Bonsignore Makes Bold Statement With Seekonk Mod Tour Win

Western PA’s Mercer Speedway To Reopen Next Month

Brent Marks Defeats World Of Outlaws For The First Time In Wisconsin

First Timer Kyle Edwards, Veteran Mark Sammut Earn ISMA Super Modified Weekend Wins

Mark Smith Takes Prestigious Kramer Cup Selinsgrove 360 Sprint Feature

Orange County Allows Open Small Blocks In Big Block Ranks

Spencer, Chemung Open Their Seasons In NY; Catalano, Sellars Race To Big Wins

Jersey Boy Truex Wins NASCAR Cup Race At Pocono Raceway

Marion Center Speedway Reopening Likely; Dog Hollow Switches Race Nights