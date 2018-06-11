Newsmaker of the Week // Carson Macedo

Carson Macedo had certainly earned a reputation as a fast-rising, capable young Sprint Car driver. But to say that he was a household name in northeastern 410 Sprint circles would have been a stretch.

That was before last weekend.

With three stops in New York State, the All Star Sprints invaded the region and Macedo proved to be its biggest star.

After an eighth place effort at Outlaw Speedway, Macedo then blitzed the fields at Stateline and Weedsport as packed houses cheered him on.

A new star was born in 410 Sprint racing, and on the All Star Circuit.

Carson Macedo: Remember the name! He’s going places and he’s a Newsmaker!