This Week in AARN // June 12, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Carson Macedo Takes New York By Storm; Claims Stateline, Weedsport All Star Sprint Wins

Super Matt Goes Three For Three; Nabs Outlaw, Canandaigua, Weedsport Mod Mains

Jimmy Blewett Dodges Crashes To Win Wall Stadium’s Garden State Classic For Record Fifth Time

Kevin Gobrecht Memorial At BAPS Is Taken By 410 Master Lance Dewease; Dellinger Super In Sportsman

Tommy Barrett Outruns Stafford Open Modified Field With Late Race Charge

Ailing Bloomquist Rallies To Win Eighth Eldora Dream

Lake Erie Race Of Champions Cash Is Pocketed By Matt Hirschman

USAC Sprints Head East For Eastern Storm 2018 For Five Race Swing

Points Leader Greg Hodnett Gets First 410 Sprint Win Of 2018 Williams Grove Season