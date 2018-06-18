Newsmaker of the Week // USAC Sprint Cars

For fourteen years, the cars and stars of the USAC National Sprint Car Series have been heading east to compete over several days at different tracks. This year’s incarnation of ‘USAC Eastern Storm’ consisted of six straight days of racing at different speedways in three states.

And did the crowds ever turn out!

The combination of crowd-pleasing past Eastern Storm experiences coupled the best weather of the entire racing season to date packed ‘em in at Grandview, Williams Grove, Port Royal, BAPS and Bridgeport.

This is a well-thought out annual event, the kind of happening that works when promoters work together. Once a year, it’s something different, something new, something crowd-pleasing and something that every year, makes News!