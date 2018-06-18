This Week in AARN // June 19, 2018

Justin Bonsigiore’s Thompson NASCAR Mod Tour Win His Third Of Year To Date, Collects $10,100
Albany-Saratoga Midweek Tribute Race Is All Matt Sheppard’s; Backs It Up With Brewerton SDS Score
URC Out At Selinsgrove, BAPS; Williams Grove, Port Royal Remain Loyal
Riverhead Raceway’s Islip 300, $7,000 Top Prize Goes To Invader Ryan Preece
Early USAC Eastern Storm Wins Earned By Chris Windom (Two), Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou & Kevin Thomas, Jr.
McMahan, Larson & Reutzel Are First Ohio Speedweek Winners Of Nine-Day Grind
Michael Barnes Sweeps Oswego Speedway Supermodified Twin 35s
Ryan Godown Goes Back To Back With Small Block Wins At Grandview, Big Diamond