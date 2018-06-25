Newsmaker of the Week // Jason Johnson

For as visceral yet beautiful, aggressive yet smooth, flat out yet strategic a sport as automobile racing is, the sport has one disagreeable truth that hovers over it: racing is dangerous.

The sport is safer than it ever was. Yet it remains an endeavor where some will pay the ultimate price.

Jason Johnson lost his life at a Sprint Car race in Wisconsin, racing for the lead, making the kind of move that was made a thousand times this past weekend across the nation.

It’s sad, but such is the nature of racing.

Johnson made news for his spellbinding win in the 2016 Knoxville Nationals. He makes news this week for the last time.

May he rest in peace.