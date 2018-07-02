Newsmaker of the Week // PA Speedweek

PA Speedweek is undeniably a motorsports happening that grows in intensity, importance and intrigue every year.

This year, nine consecutive days of racing are on the calendar before it all wraps up this coming weekend.

To run PA Speedweek from beginning to end is a test of man and machine, of team spirit, raw ability, and, most of all, pure stamina.

The first part of this Speedweek saw no clearcut favorites emerge from among the big fields entered in the races.

Make no mistake about it: PA Speedweek is a big deal, getting bigger every year.

For what’s happened already this year and what is destined to occur this week, PA Speedweek is Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker Of The Week.