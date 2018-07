This Week in AARN // July 3, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Ronnie Williams Wins Stafford SK 5k, Skowrya Team Earns $10,575

Trey Starks, Cole Duncan Win Early PA Speedweek 410 Sprint Races; Danny Dietrich Sweeps Lincoln Pair

Chuck Hossfeld Fast In Race Of Champions Modified Lancaster Victory

Mahoning’s Teel Memorial Four Sixteen Mod Mains Won By Strohl, Prictchard, Haydt & Jarowicz

Mike Lichty Takes ISMA Monadnock Main As Track Hosts First Race In 40 Years

Brett Hearn’s ‘Big Show’ Is Won By Stewart Friesen After Race Long Leader Matt Sheppard Gets Spun By Lapped Car

‘New Egypt Gunfight’ Modified Feature Victory Claimed By David Van Horn

Legendary Engine Builder Tony Feil Dies At Age 78

Big Money Georgetown Late Model Win Is Dale Hollidge’s

Don O’Neal Red Hot In Lucas Oil Late Models; Claims Two Straight In Ohio