Newsmaker of the Week // PA Speedweek

Just when you thought it couldn’t any better, the second part of PA Speedweek erupted with some of the most sensational 410 Sprint racing the region has ever seen.

Lance Dewease won Friday night at Williams Grove by driving a car with a collapsed roof wing to victory. It was a startling sight.

Then the next night, Brock Zearfoss, Dewease and Danny Dietrich swapped the lead four times in the last six laps before Dietrich powered away to win. The trio ran the 30 lap feature inches away from the outside fence – and every move was perfect.

The six Speedweek races this past week coupled wth the four before it elevated Central PA Sprint Car racing to new heights.

What a week! And a great way to make news!