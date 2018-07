This Week in AARN // July 10, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Long Islander Justin Bonsignore Outduels Ryan Preece To Win NWMT Riverhead Classic

Two PA Speedweek Thrillers: Dewease Wins Grove With Broken Wing; Dietrich Wins Port With Third-To-First Charge

Tri Track Seekonk Open Wheel Wednesday $10,000 Earned, Six Days Later, By Ron Silk

‘Doctor’ Gets Canandaigua Super DIRTCar Series Victory; Phelps Goes Wire To Wire In SDS In Utica-Rome Tussle

Winless Greg Hodnett Uses Consistency To Win PA Speedweek Series Title

Danny Varin Claims ESS CNY 360 Sprint Tour Championship On Tour With No Repeat Winners

Jerry Higbie Claims Big Win On Short Track Super Series North Region At Accord

Youthful Max McLaughlin Is Popular Land Of Legends Canandaigua Modified Winner

Otto Sitterly Gets Back In Oswego Supermodified Victory Lane For First Time In Three Years

Brandon Grosso Is Impressive Winner Of New Egypt Firecracker 40