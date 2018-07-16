Newsmaker of the Week // Donny Schatz

King Donny. That’s all one has to know about the man who makes more news in Sprint Car racing than anyone else, by far.

Donny Schatz was crowned at Eldora Speedway following his victory, for the third time, in the Kings Royal 40-lap feature, worth $50,000.

In and of itself that would make news. But en route to his coronation, Schatz won the Brad Doty Classic, and one of the two preliminary Kings Royal races.

All told, Schatz won over $75,000 in four races. That’s big money, the kind Schatz has won often. With World Of Outlaws visits planned for Central PA this week and with Knoxville fast approaching, Schatz is a cinch to make more news.

For winning the Kings Royal, all that money, and for setting the table for the rest of the summer, Donny Schatz is AARN’s Newsmaker Of The Week For Tuesday, July 17, 2018.