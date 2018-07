This Week in AARN // July 17, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Reborn Jukasa Speedway Hosts RoC & ISMA Doubleheader; Patrick Emerling, Dan Bowes Share The Spoils

Donny Schatz Is King Again; Reigns Supreme Over Eldora’s Kings Royal

Bedford’s Rich Anniversary Late Model Race Is Won By Tire-Savvy Austin Hubbard

Dietrich Wins First Lincoln 410 Feature, Demolishes Car In Second One; Anthony Macri Wins

Eric Goodale Claims Stafford’s Second Open Tour Modified Main; Eric Berndt Bests SK Field

Brett Hearn Back In Super DIRT Series Winners Circle At Outlaw Speedway

Mercer Speedway Reopens For Two Day Summer Nationals, Jordan Ryan Cops 410 Main Event

Riverhead Runs First Mid-Week Race In A Quarter Of A Century; Mod Vet John Fortin, Sr. Takes Top Prize

Invincible Jimmy Blewett Holds Of Tyler Truex For ‘Summer Scorcher Wall Stadium Modified Win