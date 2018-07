This Week in AARN // July 24, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

PA Posse WoO Sweep: Dewease Wins WoO Sprint Friday Grove Race, Freddie Rahmer Gets First WoO Score At Lincoln The Night Before

Eldora NASCAR Truck Dirt Derby Is All Chase Briscoe’s

Bobby Santos Wins Rich Mod Tour Loudon 100; Justin Bonsignore Takes All Star Mod Prelim

Stewart Friesen Blitzes OCFS SDS Mod Field In A Romp; Backs It Up With Fonda Mod Win Two Days Later

Amanda Whaley, Ryan Godown & Coleman Gulick Claim Bridgeport’s ‘Three For All’ Wed. Race Victories

Seekonk $10,000-To-Win Late Model Nationals Is Claimed By Reid Lanpher After Late Race Leader Tangle

Aaron Reutzel Snares Back-To-Back I-79 Corridor All Star Sprint Races At Eriez, PPMS

After Delay, Marion Center Speedway Now Ready For Season Opener This Weekend

Otto Sitterly Is Oswego’s Mr. Supermodified, Claims $10,000 First Place Prize For Fourth Time

Andy Jankowiak Bags Popular Race Of Champions Modified Victory At Holland

Bethel Motor Speedway Puts Legendstock Race On Hiatus Due To Anticipated Low Car Count

Briggs Danner Authors First SpeedSTR Twin 20s Sweep At Kutztown