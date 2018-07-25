Newsmaker of the Week // PA Posse

The PA Posse is two-for-two!

Freddie Rahmer won his first ever World Of Outlaws feature at Lincoln Speedway Thursday in a win that put Lincoln’s fans in a frenzy.

The next night, Lance Dewease passed Donny Schatz to win at Williams Grove, and in the process, displaced Freddie Rahmer’s father as the winningest driver in Williams Grove history.

Such weekends are the stuff that forms the core of the PA Posse Vs. World Of Outlaws rivalry, one of the fiercest in all of auto racing. Score this round as a decisive win-win, as in back to back wins for young Rahmer and veteran Dewease.

PA Posse, take a bow, for making news two nights in a row against the Outlaws!