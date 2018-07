This Week in AARN // July 31, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Tri Track Open Mod Series Rain Delayed Star Race Is Won By Veteran Todd Patnode

Brent Marks Rules WoO Sprint Roost At Weedsport; David Gravel Hot At Ransomville

Big STSS Week: Jeremy Smith Wins Afton North Race; Matt Sheppard Claims BAPS South Region Main

Gibbs, Craftsman Tools Back Ryan Preece For More NASCAR Xfinity Series Races For 2018; NWMT’s Partridge To Run With Preece Only

Westward Ho For All Stars: Ryan Smith, Sammy Swindell, Kerry Madsen Win Big On Long Road Swing

Ambitious SDS Sched: One Week, Two Races, Two Winners As Erick Rudolph, Matt Sheppard, Each Score

Lance Dewease Grabs Another Big Money 410 Sprint Win At Port Royal Speedway

Sheppard, Varin & Costa Share Top Honors At Outlaw’s Summer Nationals

Destiny Motorsports, Price-Miller Split, Hire Brock Zearfoss; Team To Debut At Knoxville Nationals