Newmaker of the Week // Erick Rudolph

Erick Rudolph’s career in auto racing has been a series of successes punctuated by times of transition.

The one time regular on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series switched to dirt several years ago and just for good measure, started racing a TQ Midget with the Indoor Auto Racing Series with great success.

This past week, Rudolph showed that he is not only a Super DIRT Series threat but a winner and title contender. He won big at Weedsport, his first Series win in two years. That followed three previous third place Series finishes, moving Rudolph into a solid second in Series points.

Erick Rudolph is on the move in the Super DIRT Series and in a Series that has been often dominated in the recent past by one or two drivers, Rudolph’s emergence is Newsmaking!