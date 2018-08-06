Newsmaker of the Week // Zeb Wise

It takes a pretty young gun to do a pretty remarkably thing to have it be newsworthy in contemporary automobile racing circles.

Yet at PA’s Lanco Speedway on Saturday night, a young man just a little over 15, Zeb Wise, made racing history by becoming the youngest person in USAC to ever win a feature.

There’s more. The winning Lanco start was Zeb’s first in eight weeks; he’d been out of action with a broken arm.

Racers are getting younger and younger, and achieving more and more that’s for sure. But fifteen, with USAC? Zeb Wise is for real.

He’s a Newsmaker this week for what he did and for what he’s likely to do for years to come!