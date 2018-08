This Week in AARN // August 7, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Five Time NWMT Champ Doug Coby Wins For First Time in 2018, Takes Stafford 150

‘The Doctor’ Claims Airborne Super DIRT Series Win In Ray Graham’s Troyer Car

Big Two Race SpeedSTR Week: Pat Bealer Wins For First Time On Wed., Tim Buckwalter Earns Dick Tobias Classic Win Sun.

Chase Elliott Wins First Ever Cup Race At Watkins Glen In Thriller

Terry McCarl Wins Knoxville 360 Nationals; Brad Sweet Capitani Classic As Sprint World Readies For Knoxville Nationals

Two Race RoC Tour Week: Leaty Wins At Lancaster; Hirschman Best At Chemung

Zeb Wise, Just 15, Becomes Youngest USAC Winner Ever With Lanco Midget Victory

Logan Wagner, Zemco Team Win Second Straight 410 Port Royal Feature

Blane Heimbach Rockets To 360 Sprint Nationals Selinsgrove Victory