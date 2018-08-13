This Week in AARN // August 14, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

How Sweet It Was! Brad Sweet Outruns Donny Schatz, Kyle Larson To Win 58th Knoxville Nationals, $150,000 Top Prize; Hodnett, Schuchart Also Star

Points Leader Justin Bonsignore Continues NWMT Hot Streak With Fifth Win In Races To Date

Track Champ Billy Van Pelt Outhustles Mega Winner Matt Sheppard On Woodhull’s High Banks

Mike Ordway Races To Lee, USA ISMA Supermodified Triumph

Mansfield’s $20,000-To-Win 410 Sprint Biggie Is Collected By Buckeye Cap Henry

Big Week For Keith Rocco: Takes Back-To-Back SK Mod Wins At Thompson, Stafford

Ricky Weiss Wins Lucas Oil $50,000 Race In Florence, KY; McCreadie, Hudson O’Neal Also Score

Kody Swanson Breaks USAC Silver Crown All Time Record With Salem Score

Delaware Int. Big Block North-South Shootout Taken By Invader Craig Von Dohren

Stewart Friesen Returns To Ransomville; Takes Circuit-Leading Fifth SDS Win Of ‘18

Danny Varin (Can Am) , Steve Poirer (Weedsport) Red Hot In ESS 360 Sprints

Otto Sitterly Outruns Doug Didero In Thrillling Oswego Supermodified Main