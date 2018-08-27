Newsmaker of the Week // Tony Stewart

When the checkered flag fell Sunday night at BAPS Motor Speedway in the All Star Circuit Of Champions 410 Sprint feature, it fell across the hood of Tony Stewart’s No. 14.

Stewart, three time NASCAR Cup Series champion, IndyCar Champion, owner of the All Star Series, a man who loves racing Sprint Cars, got his first 410 win since June of 2017 at PPMS Speedway. Though Stock Car racing may have been his livelihood, Sprint Car racing is his avowed passion.

To say Stewart was one happy race car driver is to say it right. And the fans loved it! He’s made news many times over as a NASCAR champion, as the promoter of Eldora Speedway, as the owner of the All Star Series, as the owner of the dominant team in the World Of Outlaws.

In York Haven, Pa., this past Sunday night Tony Stewart made news again, winning in his element, loving every minute of it.!