This Week in AARN // August 28, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

New Proposed Sprint Car Construction Rules Raise Concern In Central Pennsylvania

Earl Pearson, Jr. Gets Lions Share Of Mansfield Million Lucas Oil LM Race Payout

Reutzel, Macedo, Stewart Take Three Of Five All Star Sprint Races In Pennsylvania; Rahmer, Siegel Uphold Posse Honor At Grove

John Beatty, Jr. Sweeps Riverhead Mid-Week Modified Twin 50s

Tyler Reeser, 410 Sprint Rookie, Gets First Career Win At Port Royal

Steve Poirier Goes Three-For-Three With ESS In Quebec, Including One On Pavement

With Accord, OCFS Weekend Wins, Anthony Perrego Sets Up Two Track Title Bids

Oswego Classic For Supermodifieds Goes Sunday; New ‘19 Rules Major Discussion Topic

North Florida Speedway Plans To Develop Northeastern Crate Sportsman Class As Weekly 2019 Division

Rich Oxford 250 Is Taken By First Time Southern Invader Bubba Pollard

Mahoning Valley’s 75-Lap Modified Feature Is Claimed By Youthful Kyle Strohl

Chris Windom, Tyler Courtney & Tyler Thomas Rule In USAC Sprint Smackdown At Kokomo