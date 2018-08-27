This Week in AARN // August 28, 2018

New Proposed Sprint Car Construction Rules Raise Concern In Central Pennsylvania
Earl Pearson, Jr. Gets Lions Share Of Mansfield Million Lucas Oil LM Race Payout
Reutzel, Macedo, Stewart Take Three Of Five All Star Sprint Races In Pennsylvania; Rahmer, Siegel Uphold Posse Honor At Grove
John Beatty, Jr. Sweeps Riverhead Mid-Week Modified Twin 50s
Tyler Reeser, 410 Sprint Rookie, Gets First Career Win At Port Royal
Steve Poirier Goes Three-For-Three With ESS In Quebec, Including One On Pavement
With Accord, OCFS Weekend Wins, Anthony Perrego Sets Up Two Track Title Bids
Oswego Classic For Supermodifieds Goes Sunday; New ‘19 Rules Major Discussion Topic
North Florida Speedway Plans To Develop Northeastern Crate Sportsman Class As Weekly 2019 Division
Rich Oxford 250 Is Taken By First Time Southern Invader Bubba Pollard
Mahoning Valley’s 75-Lap Modified Feature Is Claimed By Youthful Kyle Strohl
Chris Windom, Tyler Courtney & Tyler Thomas Rule In USAC Sprint Smackdown At Kokomo