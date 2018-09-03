Newsmaker of the Week // Kenny Tremont, Jr.

DIRTcar Hall of Famer Kenny Tremont and his family have been pillars of the racing community for generations.

Tremont, the winningest driver of all time at Lebanon Valley (NY) Speedway, is among the most popular and respected drivers in the entire region.

He is also a hard nosed competitor who is at his very best when the stakes are at their highest. The stakes were high Saturday night at Lebanon Valley Speedway with the running of the ‘Mr. Dirt Track USA’ Super DIRT Series Big Block Modified 100 lapper. Up for grabs: a guaranteed starting spot in the Super DIRT Week 200 at Oswego – and a huge check for $25,500.

Tremont won the race and the fans loved it.

Over his long and colorful career, Kenny Tremont has made more than his share of news. This time, one of the best won one of the biggest – and in racing, that makes news!