This Week in AARN // September 4, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Kenny Tremont Claims Lebanon Valley’s Mr. Dirt Track USA Modified Super DIRT Series Win, Earns $25,500.

Otto Sitterly Races To Fifth Career Oswego Speedway Supermodified Classic

Matt Hirschman Scores Back To Back RoC Spencer, NWMT Oswego Asphalt Modified Race Wins

Beach Blast Tidal Wave In Georgetown’s STSS South Series: Perrego Wins After VonDohren Makes Error

Back-To-Back First Time Port Royal Winners At The Juniata County Fair: Aaron Reutzel & AJ Flick

Dean Reynolds Named To Replace Mike Perrotte As DIRTcar Northeast Director

Rich Grandview Forrest Rogers Memorial Modified Race Is Taken By Veteran Ray Swinehart

Danny Bouc Breaks Out Of New Egypt; Claims Big Diamond Coalcracker Small Block Cash

Veteran Steve Paine Goes Back To Back At Outlaw & Canandaigua; Young Gun Dillon Groover Takes Freedom & Woodhull

Truex (Tyler) Wins First Career Modified Feature At Wall Stadium

Racing Engines To Roar At Western PA’s Long Closed Latrobe Speedway