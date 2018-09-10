Newsmaker of the Week // Mike Gular

For the first time in 19 years, Grandview Speedway has a Modified champion whose name isn’t Jeff Strunk, Craig VonDohren or Duane Howard.

Second generation driver Mike Gular, a veteran of the short track wars, used a remarkable record of consistency to hold off ‘The Big Three’ and take the 2018 Grandview track title.

The enormity of Gular’s achievement was no less keenly felt even though the final points race was rained out Saturday night.

Mike’s ailing father Rudy was there to watch it all unfold, adding to the drama.

Mike Gular didn’t win a race this season but in the end won the biggest prize of all, was the track champion.

It’s the year’s feel good story and Newsmaker!