This Week in AARN // September 11, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Justin Bonsignore’s Riverhead NWMT Win Runs Record To Seven Wins In 13 Races

Indy Dirt Track USAC Midget Race A Success; Brady Bacon Takes Down Top Prize

Jon McKennedy Claims ISMA Bob Webber, Sr. Memorial Star Classic

Freddie Rahmer Takes Port Royal Friday Prelim Victory; Rich Tuscarora 50 Falls To Rain

Mike Gular Ends ‘Big Three’ Grandview Dominance With Popular Mod Title Win

Jimmy Phelps, Danny Johnson Take Weekend Super DIRT Series Victories In Quebec

Anthony Perrego Wins Small Block OCFS Feature, Claims Big Block OCFS Track Title

Port Royal Late Model Track Title Goes Down To The Final Lap; Jeff Rine Gets It Over Dylan Yoder