This Week in AARN // November 13, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

The Old Master, Frankie Schneider, Dies At Age 92

AARN’s 2018-2019 Race Car Builders Guide Pull Out Section Is Here

JB, III Memorial North-South Shootout Modified Win Is Jon McKennedy’s

Kevin Thomas, Jr. Grabs $25,000 USAC National Sprint Finale In California; Justin Grant Earns Back-To-Back Support Night Wins

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex, Jr., Joey Logano To Decide NASCAR Cup Title At Homestead Sunday

Tony Stewart, Justin Barger Share USCS 360 Sprint Glory At Bubba’s

New Englander Derek Ramstrom Invades PASS South, Wins A Thriller

High Profile DIRT Mod Shift: Mahaney Out, Williamson In Buzz Chew Racing No. 88