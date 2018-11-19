Newsmaker of the Week // Joey Logano

A young boy who once raced at such places as ‘Little T’ and ‘Little Wall’ – Quarter Midget tracks at Thompson Speedway and Wall Stadium – is now the champion of NASCAR.

Joey Logano, a native of Middletown, CT, drove the race of his life last Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, storming by rival Martin Truex, Jr. for the lead when the stakes were at their highest, then pulling away to the checkered.

Logano’s career path to the Monster Cup had its twists and turns. But his talent impressed those who needed to be impressed most, top car owners including Roger Penske.

Northeasterner by birth and through his formative racing years, Joey Logano is the toast of the world this week – and Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker For The Week of Tuesday, November 20, 2019.