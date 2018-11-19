This Week in AARN // November 20, 2018

Tommy Catalano Wins Myrtle Beach Mod Race; Matt Hirschman Takes Companion Race Win
New New Engalnd Asphalt Modified American Modified Tour Plans Taking Shape Under Bobby Carrita, With American Racer Support
Wade Hendrickson Wins First Big Block Modified Main In Two Year At Bridgeport Speedway
Brandon Overton Claims 28th Blue-Gray Southern Dirt Late Model Checkered
Sprint Car Council Formed; Regional Track Ops, Racers, Sanctioning Groups Unite For Common Goals
USAC National Midget Schedule To Include Kutztown For First Time
Major Facilities Improvements Completed At BAPS Motor Speedway; More Planned
Buyer For New York’s Lancaster Speedway Being Actively Sought
Anxious Competitors Still Awaiting Bridgeport Speedway’s 2019 Schedule
Latrobe Speedway. Gathering Yields Positive View Toward 2019 Reopening
Northeast Racing Products Auction & Trade Show Plays Host To Big Crowd