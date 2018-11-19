This Week in AARN // November 20, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Tommy Catalano Wins Myrtle Beach Mod Race; Matt Hirschman Takes Companion Race Win

New New Engalnd Asphalt Modified American Modified Tour Plans Taking Shape Under Bobby Carrita, With American Racer Support

Wade Hendrickson Wins First Big Block Modified Main In Two Year At Bridgeport Speedway

Brandon Overton Claims 28th Blue-Gray Southern Dirt Late Model Checkered

Sprint Car Council Formed; Regional Track Ops, Racers, Sanctioning Groups Unite For Common Goals

USAC National Midget Schedule To Include Kutztown For First Time

Major Facilities Improvements Completed At BAPS Motor Speedway; More Planned

Buyer For New York’s Lancaster Speedway Being Actively Sought

Anxious Competitors Still Awaiting Bridgeport Speedway’s 2019 Schedule

Latrobe Speedway. Gathering Yields Positive View Toward 2019 Reopening

Northeast Racing Products Auction & Trade Show Plays Host To Big Crowd