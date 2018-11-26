Newsmaker of the Week // Dave Sapienza

What price persistence? For Riverhead, NY Asphalt Modified driver Dave Sapienza, that was a question he could have cared less about when, on Saturday afternoon at Wall Stadium, Sapienza won the Tour Modified Turkey Derby 150.

‘Sap’ had been on the verge of victory before but never had closed the deal. On Saturday, he watched the waters part as leader Matt Hirschman went spinning, runnerup Jmmy Blewett was called for rough riding, and Sapienza emerged as the race leader. From there, it was relatively smooth sailing for a man who hadn’t won a race anywhere in over nine years.

‘Finally closed the deal,” Sapienza declared. And in so doing, opened the deal to be declared Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker Of The Week For Tuesday, November 27, 2018.