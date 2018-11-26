This Week in AARN // November 27, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Dave Sapienza, Eric Mauriello Are Wall Stadium’s Turkey Derby Modified Feature Winners

Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson Run One-Two In Turkey Night USAC Midget Season Closer At Ventura

Blewett – Hirschman Tussle At Wall Stadium Evokes Strong Post-Race Reaction

NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series 17-Race Schedule Released; Wall Stadium Takes May Date; South Boston Added

Short Track Super Series Releases Tentative 2019 Race Calendar; First Fonda Race, Return To New Egypt Among Highlights

Bridgeport Speedway’s Brian Ramey Looks Ahead To 2019 Season With Three Tracks Ready To Roll