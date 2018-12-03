Newsmaker of the Week // Bobby Pierce

Young Dirt Late Model driving talent Bobby Pierce is fast earning a reputation at being able to win the biggest races. For the second year in a row, Pierce roared to victory last weekend inside St. Louis’ Gateway Dome, leading every lap, earning $30,000. As if that wasn’t enough, Pierce also won one of the $5,000 prelim races the night before.

The 22 year old from Illinois is nicknamed ‘Smooth Operator’ and with good reason: he seldom makes a mistake.

For winning the high profile Gateway Dome Late Model race, for the second year in a row, and doing so with style, Bobby Pierce is Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker Of The Week of Tuesday, Decemnber 4, 2018.