Newsmaker of the Week // Ryan Smith

Christmas came early for Ryan Smith and it came in the form of the seat in Michael Heffner’s 410 Sprint cars.

The choice of Smith by Heffner was an easy one. They had, after all, been together before when Heffner first started owning Sprints.

Between that first time and this next time to come, Heffner’s team was shaken to its core by the death of driver Greg Hodnett.

Anguish and introspection reigned. Then, with the assent of his friends, Heffner and Ryan Smith will be reunited.

Born of such tragic circumstances, Ryan Smith now ready, willing and able to assume the ride of his life.

Before he turns a wheel in the Heffner Racing Enterprises car, Ryan Smith is a Newsmaker!