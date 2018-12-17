Newsmaker of the Week // Erick Rudolph

The second running of the East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals is now history. And the winner is an expert on dirt tracks with full size cars and on concrete tracks with TQ Midgets.

Erick Rudolph, among the most versatile competitors in racing, raced to victory in the $5,000-to-win 600 Micro Sprint feature, this after wining his heat race and A-Main Qualifier. He leaves 2018 with two outdoor track championships in Big Block Modifieds, a near title in the prestigious Super DIRTcar Series, and now this. Up next: the Indoor Auto Racing Series of ‘concrete races’ where Rudolph is among the biggest winners of all.

As the year winds down, Erick Rudolph ends 2018 on a high note – the note of a Newsmaker!