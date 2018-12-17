This Week in AARN / December 18, 2018

Final Standings, Champion Profiles Highlight AARN Year End Issue
It’s All Erick Rudolph At East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals In Trenton
New Lee Speedway Owner Norman Wrenn Adds Monadnock To NH NASCAR Weekly Series Track Portfolio
Whelen Executive Phil Kurze Remembered Fondly After Death
Matt Chavis, Craig Whitmoyer Claim Dirt Nationals Champ Kart, Slingshot Mains In Trenton
Junior Knepper USAC Midget DuQuoin Indoor Classic Falls To Thomas Meseraull
NYSCCA Inducts Drivers Gary Iulg. Curt VanPelt, Pat Ward, Owner Jerry Rose To HoF
First Race Of 2019: Allentown PPL Center Ready For Jan. 4-5 Indoor Auto Racing Series TQ Midgets
IndyCar Racing, Indianapolis 500 Anticipate 2019 With NBC TV
Western PA Racing Mourning The Death Of Icon Ed Lynch, Sr. Passes