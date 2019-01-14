Newsmaker of the Week // Max McLaughlin

Teenager Max McLaughlin’s meteoric rise through the ranks of auto racing got an incalculable boost last week. Flush with success on the Super DIRTcar Series circuit and the upstate New York weekly big block tracks, Max packed his bags and headed back to Mooresville, NC where he has been hired to drive by Hattori Motorsports – the same organization that won the 2018 NASCAR Truck title – full time in the 2019 K&N East Series.

The initial challenge is big: Max has raced on pavement twice in his career. But he has also shown himself to be a quick learner who doesn’t take long to start getting the most out of his race cars. Though Dirt Modified racing is still in the picture, the K&N effort is Max’s primary focus.

Past practice has shown that McLaughlin can quickly maximize an opportunity, the attribute of a Newsmaker.