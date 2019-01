This Week in AARN // January 18, 19 & 20, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

PPB Motorsports Show Opens Friday; Darrell Waltrip, Ray Evernham, Ryan Preece Among Personalities Ready To Meet & Greet Fans

AARN Editor Len Sammons, Asphalt Supermodified Great Joe Gosek, Dirt Modified & Sprint Master Gary Gollub Among Weekend Inductees Into EMPA Hall Of Fane

Tulsa Golden Driller Winner James Morris Disqualified From Tulsa Micro Win For Tire Modifications

New AC ‘Second Chance Qualifier Race’ Added To NAPA KNOW HOW Boardwalk Race Schedule

Max McLaughlin Lands Hattori Motorsports K&N East Full Time NASCAR Ride; Northeast Dirt Mod Schedule Uncertain

Tyler Harpell, Brothers, Lease Five Mile Point Speedway From Their Uncle Andrew

Pierce, Dillard & Weiss Win Last Three Wild West Shootout Arizona Super Late Model Mains

Female Drivers Munter, Decker, Sit Atop ARCA Daytona Speed Charts

Lincoln Speedway Schedules ‘Major Announcement Press Conference’ Friday Aft. At PPB Motorsports Show