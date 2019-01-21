Newsmaker of the Week // Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell moved past Kyle Larson on the final lap of Saturday night’s Chili Bowl and raced his way into history. Close finishes in this race are nothing new, but this one had a special feel as two great midget drivers, each fully engaged in NASCAR career pursuits, battled down to the wire.

The Chili Bowl is one of those events where a great finish isn’t necessary to make it an event to remember, it’s a bonus. Bell and Larson will go down in Chili Bowl lore for what they did Saturday night.

And that’s why Christopher Bell, who came out on top, is Area Auto Racing Newsmaker for the week of Tuesday, January 22, 2019.